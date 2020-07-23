To the Editor:
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Horace Johnson Jr. on his very untimely passing July 1.
A member of the Georgia Bar since 1982, Judge Johnson began his legal career in Atlanta before moving to Covington and practicing with the Johnson & Freeman law firm and serving as a judge pro tem in the Newton County Juvenile Court. In 2002, he was the first African-American appointed as a Superior Court judge for the Alcovy Circuit, serving the people of Newton and Walton counties, and was re-elected to five full terms, most recently in last month’s nonpartisan judicial election.
A leader among his peers, Judge Johnson was elected in 2016 as president of the Council of Superior Court Judges, the first African-American to serve in that capacity, and received numerous professional honors, including the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism, the 2018 Frederick B. Kerr Service Award from the Leadership Georgia Foundation and the 2019 Distinguished Leader for Professional Excellence Award from the Daily Report.
Judge Horace Johnson will be missed and fondly remembered by his fellow members of the legal community. We appreciate his dedication and the many contributions he made during his career through his exemplary service to the public and justice system.
Dawn M. Jones
President
State Bar of Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.