DEAR EDITOR:
Our Newton Board of Commissioners has postponed approval of the $78.1 million fiscal year 2022 budget until August in order to decide on county employee salary increases. Hopefully, that will also give the BOC the opportunity to find ways to pay for the fiscal year 2022 budget that will result in a reduction in our property taxes.
There are several reasons property owners should expect a lower rate than the current 12.196 mils. First, the county is in great financial condition as it closes out the current fiscal year on June 30. Based on its May 2021 financial report, the county had already received $6.4 million more in revenue than anticipated for the whole year ($82.9 received vs $76.5 million needed). And, county spending as of May was under budget by more than $1 million. In total, the county was $20.1 million ahead in revenue versus spending as of May. Even with June expenses, the county should end fiscal year 2021 with millions in the bank that could be carried over to fiscal year 2022. That would reduce the amount of taxes needed to finance next year’s budget.
Second, the county’s other funding sources are in excellent condition. In addition to general revenue from property taxes and service charges, the county also collects SPLOST taxes and development impact fees. Those accounts are flush with money. The 2011 SPLOST account has $1.1 million left, and the 2017 SPLOST account has already received $13 million more than anticipated. The impact fee fund has $3.3 million available. Those fund sources have restrictions but debt payments, some capital improvements, road work and recreation projects now in the fiscal year 2022 budget should be eligible, hereby reducing the property tax revenue needed for them.
Next, any COVID-19 relief funds received or anticipated for fiscal year 2021 and/or fiscal year 2022 should be used in ways that allow a reduction in the tax revenue needed to fund the fiscal year 2022 budget. Preliminary information indicates the county may receive another $20 million from the last COVID-19 relief bill.
Lastly, the BOC needs to look at spending. Our county tax digest (total value of taxable property) increased from $2 billion in 2015 to $3.0 billion in 2020-a 54% increase. That growth should easily have financed county operations while allowing a reduction in the millage. Instead, we have experienced an increase from 11.225 mils in 2015 to 12.916 mils in fiscal year 2021. The problem is that the growth of our county budget has been greater than both that of our tax digest and our population since 2015. That is something the BOC must bring under control.
In summary, Newton County is in great financial condition as it ends fiscal year 2021. Taxpayers should welcome that good news. But, we also should expect the BOC to react to that situation by reducing the property tax rate for the coming year. If not now, when will there be a better opportunity?
Larry McSwain
Covington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.