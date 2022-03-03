...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
west at 5 to 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Since a previous letter detailed the financial "curses" of the Georgia International Horse Park, it’s only fair to address the “blessings” side of this ledger.
Reducing the GIHP to profit and loss columns excludes many important benefits, both psychological and physical, for area residents. A healthy, robust community needs places where residents can recreate — to run, walk the dog, ride a bicycle or a horse. Or simply find a place away from noise and concrete: a place where you can watch the turtles, birds, beavers and deer who call the park home.
The GIHP complex provides the largest opportunity for outdoor recreation in this area. County parks in Rockdale are primarily small: only three have over 100 acres, and this is for a population of over 93,000. The GIHP was truly a “blessing” for many during the height of the pandemic.
As a major green space, GIHP benefits not only the individual user but our whole community. Air quality and water supply are improved by keeping nature as an important part of where we live.
One final blessing, and it IS financial: those visiting the park or participating in GIHP events spend money in Conyers and Rockdale County. For local businesses, this is indeed a “blessing.”
Blessings typically don’t have a dollar value. Health, freedom, family, love — no dollar value. The parks and natural areas we keep are gifts — blessings — to our children, each other, ourselves, and our future.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.