On behalf of concerned citizens of Newton County, we are excited to learn from our county commissioners that the county has received a portion of the funds from the American Rescue Plan. We appreciated Chairman Marcello Banes and the Board of Commissioners allowing us the opportunity to make public comments at the Aug. 3 board meeting, specifically pertaining to these funds.
We eagerly await a response, from each of you, answering the four questions we asked and were read into the public record regarding the federal dollars. For your reference the questions were:
1. What are your plans with the $10 million the county has already received from the American Rescue Plan?
2. How will you ensure it will be equitably distributed to Black communities?
3. How has the Newton Board of Commissioners engaged members of our underserved community?
4. What actions have you taken to gather data to assess the needs of our communities? If you have not begun the process, what is your timeline to get this accomplished?
We look forward to and welcome opportunities to work with you and those whom we’ve elected to serve our best interest. I am certain that with your leadership and our subject matter experts working side by side, to provide technical assistance to the county, we can develop a comprehensive and equitable plan to utilize these taxpayers’ dollars in compliance with Executive Order 13985 so we can truly be OneNewton.
We look forward to meeting in person or via zoom, to discuss these questions and other related matters. Thank you for your leadership and guidance as we all strive to be good stewards for Newton County and its citizens.
