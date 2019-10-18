Your article of March 11, 2019, “Elections leaving Parker Road complex” informed voters of the Board of Elections moving to a new location 1261 Commercial Drive SW, Suite B effective March 14. The Parker Road complex has long been associated in the minds of Rockdale County voters as “the” place to cast your vote. Previously located in a building owned by the county, the office is now “renting” space at its new location. Note that the Parker Road building is now “leased” to Restoration Storehouse.
Located three-tenths of a mile from the old location, the new office is difficult to find, directions are convoluted, and virtually impossible to get to without benefit of transportation. Anecdotal information received by the Rockdale County Democratic Party revealed that there are plans to cut through Parker Road to make it possible for voters to get directly to the Board of Elections new site.
What has not been adequately explained or explored is whether the county has the jurisdiction to effectuate such a plan as Parker Road is maintained by the state, not the county. It would appear then, that making access to the Board of Elections via Parker Road is not something that voters can count on happening anytime soon.
Dating back, Rockdale County has developed a reputation in the state for the large percentage of voters who turn out for early voting. Instead of celebrating the work done by the Board of Elections in educating voters, working with community and faith-based organizations to get the word out about voting rights, benefits of early and absentee voting, voters are being punished for taking advantage of what they learned. This county’s decision to move the building from its previous, and highly visible location, causes an undue hardship on all voters senior and handicapped voters especially.
This is not a partisan issue but a slap in the face to all voters, because everyone is affected by this move, which on its face makes no sense. Let’s re-open this issue and call for a public debate as to the appropriate home for the Rockdale County Board of Elections. Let’s do it now.
Cheryl Miles Board
Chair
Rockdale County Democratic Party