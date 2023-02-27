Dear editor:
Rockdale citizens and elected officials need to have a complete understanding of the impact of all approved and pending housing development requests in Rockdale County and the city of Conyers.
Conyers has already approved the following:
♦ Townhouses — 302
♦ Multifamily units — 764
♦ Single family units — 500
Total — 1,566
Rockdale County has approved 3,177 homes as of January 2023.
This is a total of 4,753 homes already approved.
Let’s do the math:
♦ 4,753 homes x 2 cars each house — that’s 9,506 additional cars.
♦ 4,753 homes x 2 children per household — that’s 9,506 additional students for schools.
♦ Two-parent households add another 9,506 citizens.
Total additional population — 19,012 new residents. This is just from what has already been approved.
Now let’s add the proposed 540 homes for 460 Honey Creek and 45 townhomes at Weatherstone. If approved, that would be an additional:
♦ Two children per home — another 1,170 students
♦ Two parents — another 1,170 citizens
Total population increase — 1,340
Then we have two cars per household — 2,340 additional cars, plus the addition of 9,506 cars on the already approved developments.
Let’s do an in-depth analysis. When a developer submits an application, Planning and Development sends a recommendation to either approve with possible conditions or deny. The issue is their findings only look at each individual application without consideration of other pending or approved plans. Doing it this way does not give us the total impact or total picture, which sets us up for failure.
Along with the traffic this will impact our infrastructure, health care, grocery stores, water, sewer, roads, emergency response time, firefighters, law enforcement, EMTs, schools, and emergency room wait times. Every citizen in the county will also be affected. The need for additional personnel will cause a need for increased property taxes.
Along with that, developers are offering low level housing instead of premium housing. It has often been stated that we need roof tops. Low quality/cost rooftops do not attract upper income buyers. If these items are not taken into consideration when considering approval, Rockdale County is setting ourselves up for catastrophic failure.
A professional and accurate analysis would include looking at the total picture instead of independently looking at each applicant. It’s like when an architect develops plans they look at the surrounding area, not just the land they want to develop and the impact of the development. Rockdale County, this is how we should consider all these aspects as well. We can not approve everything that comes to us without analyzing the true impact on the community.
We are asking that the Board of Commissioners consider placing a moratorium on all future development until all analysis and impact can be evaluated.
Corliss Turner
Founder
Voices For Rockdale
