I want to comment on the story of Jim Brady written by Mark Shields published on Sept. 11. He commended Mr. Brady on being positive in his approach to politics, and I agree. But he also promoted The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, which has sought to end Second Amendment rights to own a handgun (or any gun), which they apparently believe will stop violence.
I would give wholehearted support to the campaign if it was The Brady Campaign to Prevent Violence. It was a violent act that injured Mr. Brady. Any person wanting to commit a violent act could have cut through the crowd in a vehicle and caused the same injury or death. That is a popular method of killing people since apparently vehicles, not people, kill more than 90 people each day. Anyone could have gotten close to Mr. Brady and swung a toilet lid at him and killed him. He would have been just as crippled by the toilet lid as by a bullet. Now if that had happened, would the name be The Brady Campaign to Prevent Toilet Lid Violence? Remember Samson who killed a thousand men with the jawbone of an ass? Most anything can be used to kill someone.
Apparently putting the person committing the violent act on welfare for a few years was not enough for Mr. Brady. Mr. and Mrs. Brady considered a handgun did the act and since it is guilty of doing the act, everyone who owns a gun is guilty of doing the act, and as sinners are as guilty as the one who did it, and need to be punished too.
How sad it is to me that Mr. Brady was positive all his life until injured by a person with mental injuries. He then wasted the rest of his life being negative by hating an inanimate object rather than trying to help people who also hate. Think of all the good he and his wife could have done trying to find ways to help people with mental health problems instead of trying to punish millions of people whose sin is to own a gun. He lost all the positive things he could have done with the rest of his life because of the violent act of one mentally injured person.
Mr. Brady in being positive might have helped understand why 453,577 people committed suicide (read violence) from 1999 to 2016. And the rate is going up, so there has likely been another 78,578 added to it by this time. Many of them killed others before they died. Where is the concern and media panic over this mental health problem?
Mr. Shields and the Brady Campaign could help tremendously if they focused on promoting the solution to the real problem; people hurting other people. A hint on the solution: Look in the newspaper for what to do on Sunday morning. God’s people love each other and try not to hurt others intentionally.
L.O. Cox Jr.
Conyers