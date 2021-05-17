As we work to safely and successfully conclude this unique school year, I want to reiterate my profound gratitude to you for your steadfastness during this public health crisis.
Locally and nationally, we see that infection rates are decreasing while vaccination rates are increasing. This is a truly remarkable and welcomed development. We also see that “science is definitely a verb” as vaccines are being developed for our remaining youth demographics with Pfizer’s vaccine being approved just last week by the FDA and ACIP for 12- to 15-year-olds. The vaccine developers are actively working on establishing trials for the under 12-years-old demographic. These successes have significantly contributed to the CDC issuing its latest guidance effectively lifting the mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals indoors and outdoors. It is important for you to know that the CDC guidance, appropriately so in my judgment, defers to local business and workplace guidance with regard to mask requirements.
As superintendent of Rockdale County Public Schools, it is my judgment that staff, students and guests will continue to wear facial coverings at district facilities and school-sponsored events until the district has a clearer picture of student and employee vaccination rates. My decision in this regard stems from the fact that the CDC’s guidance is conditioned on individuals being fully vaccinated. In order to relax or otherwise forego masking requirements, RCPS will need to be able to establish the vaccination rates within the district using voluntary surveys. The level of vaccination rates will help inform any potential future decisions regarding our masking requirements, which will remain in place at this time until further notice.
Masking is just one part of our layered COVID-19 mitigation measures, which also include: free testing for staff, students and families; free vaccines for staff, students and families; maintaining social distancing; promoting frequent handwashing and the use of hand sanitizer; and contact tracing.
There are additional provisions in the new CDC guidance that pertain to travel and exposure to COVID-19 by fully vaccinated individuals. This updated guidance will be reflected in our reopening schools guidelines and incorporated into any required training with specific personnel.
The safety and well-being of our staff, students and families continue to be the top priorities for RCPS. For the latest information, please visit cdc.gov or visit www.rockdaleschools.org/reopening. Thank you for your patience and for all you do!
Dr. Terry O. Oatts, Ed.D. Superintendent
Rockdale County Public Schools
