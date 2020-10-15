I would like to thank whomever is responsible for the “senior citizen” voting area at the Parker Road early voting facility. As a 73-year-old with a pre-existing condition, I was hesitant to go in person to exercise my right to vote. With all the news concerning mail-in voting, I was concerned that choosing that way could result in my choices not being counted. I was surprised when I arrived and was going to the end of the line when a poll worked approached and politely asked if I was a senior. I was directed to a separate area just for seniors.
On arrival there I found I had lost my drivers license, which I had taken from my wallet to have at the ready. As I retraced my steps to my car a very nice young man walked toward me with my needed picture ID in his hand. I thanked him at the time but would like to thank him again for his kindness.
Virginia Lang
Conyers
