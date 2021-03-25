It’s that time of year! And you thought that I was referring to Tax Day, April 15th, now with the regular deadline extended to May 15th. Please know that the Newton County Tax Commissioner's Office is here to listen and assist all Newton County citizens, businesses and organizations with their questions and needs.
Easter is around the corner on April 4th. Easter is a time where many celebrate the Resurrection; however, many in our country, state and beloved Newton County need to witness a resurrection of true human values, where all lives are important and sacred. Please be assured that in these turbulent times, your local Tax Commissioner’s Office is open to all, and we pledge transparency in all operations!
Let us rise up and build a better Newton!
Marcus Jordan
Tax Commissioner
Newton County
