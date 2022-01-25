Cherokee Run in Conyers is a great golf course. It is city-owned and city-run. That is a blessing and a curse. The blessing is that we spend the money to make sure it stays a great course. The curse is we can’t do it at a close to a break-even rate.
The city breaks out the golf course in its financial reporting, and according to the city’s Comprehensive Financial Reports, in the last five years the best we have done is operated it at an operating loss of $285,932. The worst year shows an operating loss of $603,863. The five-year total is an operating loss of $1,833,811.
The Georgia International Horse Park falls in the same category. It is a great facility — city-owned and city-run. A blessing and a curse. The city does not break out the horse park as a business-enterprise fund as it does for the golf course, but you can find the revenue and expense numbers if you look.
In the last five years, the best year showed a loss of $420,616, the worst year a loss of $842,765. The five-year total shows a loss of $2,930,450. But wait, there is more. For some reason the city classifies five employees who work at the horse park in the Public Relations and Tourism departments. Their salaries do not count in the expenses of the horse park.
Here’s another fun fact. In 2011 the city collected $5,628,743 in property taxes. In 2020 the city collected $10,093,699 — an almost 80% increase. Hope you got raises of that much over the last decade.
Editor’s note: Jones and Rogers previously served on the Conyers City Council. Jones served from 1989 to 2011, and Rogers served from 1985 to 2001.
