Are you tired of churches arguing over who is right and who is wrong? Fighting over seemingly little details, especially considering they are supposed to all be serving and talking to the same God? Rockdale County has a new expression of the one church. Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Connect East, BOLD Ministries and First United Worship Center have joined together to form one campus. Together they will be celebrating revival Jan. 26-29, 7 p.m. each day on the Ebenezer United Methodist Church campus at 2533 Stanton Road, Conyers.
Ebenezer is a United Methodist Church. Connect East is affiliated with the Baptist Church. BOLD is an independent church, and First United Worship Center is an Apostolic church. Despite theological differences, these four church exist on one campus. Last year, Ebenezer decided it was time for protestant church to stop arguing over details and theology and start working together. They have a large campus and were not using all their space.
We all serve the same God and for too long we have kept people from finding joy because of fighting amongst ourselves. We decided it was time for us to start living and working together like we will be in heaven.
The Rev. Ben Gipson, Connect, Pastor Hunt of First United Worship Center, and the Revs. Barbara and Ray Muse of BOLD agreed. Each church celebrates its own worship at different times in different locations on the one campus. At Thanksgiving the churches joined forces to offer smoked turkeys and groceries to their community. Each church invites members of the other churches to attend their events. Other joint activities are planned in the future including shared book and Bible studies.
The revival ‘One United Kingdom of Love’ is to celebrate our unity in what we believe is the greatest answer to the challenges of life today. There are too much division, anger and bitterness in the world. We want to offer an alternative to that kind of strife. Jesus is the only person who can offer you real peace and joy when everything else is in turmoil.
Each night of the revival a different pastor will preach and a different church will provide music. The result will be a variety of styles and music. Ebenezer is casual traditional. Connect is more contemporary, while BOLD and First are much more charismatic. The revival will be a celebration of many diverse parts united in love. Wednesday night there will be a supper and youth event.
BOLD Ministries worships on Sundays at 2 p.m. in the Student Warehouse. First United Worship Center meets on Sundays at 11 a.m. upstairs in the Educational Building, Ebenezer in the main sanctuary on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Connect East on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. in the Chapel. For more information call 770-922-8447.
The Rev. Dr. Sheila Crowe
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
