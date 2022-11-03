Letter to the editor

This letter is intended to correct some points and rebut others made by Mr. McSwain in his letter to the Newton Citizen last week. Before I do that, let me say I agree with him completely that voters must take the opportunity to vote seriously and educate themselves on candidates and ballot questions. I believe when it comes to SPLOST, most reasonable people who do so will vote in favor of continuing it.

One question he asked was whether funds will be spent as presented on the ballot. This is required by law. Our leaders must spend the monies collected on the projects as listed – because that is what the voters approved. Even if the amount allotted on the ballot isn’t enough, the project must be undertaken. Let’s take an example from the 2017 SPLOST. Our county’s shelter was in a state where it could’ve been shut down by the state at any moment. Repairs and upgrades had to be made. With the help of a project manager, the amount included on the list was used to get the facility to compliance and done in such a way that future funds could make it a reflection of how this county’s residents truly feel about their pets. Should the committee have left it off the list because it knew the amount was lacking? No. This is evidenced by the drastic increase in adoption rate and subsequent decrease in euthanasia rate since making improvements.

