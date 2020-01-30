First Presbyterian Church of Covington will be saying good-bye to the Rev. Steven Barnes, who has served the church as interim pastor for the last 17 months. His last day in the pulpit will be Feb. 2.
As an interim pastor it is always difficult to step into a recently vacated-pulpit. Rev. Barnes filled this position with grace, humility, wisdom and humor. His sermons were both thought-provoking and Scripture-based.
After serving churches in North Carolina and Georgia he is still a very big University of Texas fan, having grown up, gone to school and seminary in Texas.
We, the congregation of First Presbyterian Church, thank Rev. Barnes for his leadership, friendship and pastoral qualities We wish him the very best where ever his next call takes him.
Warren Liem
Elder
Search Committee member
