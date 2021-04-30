DEAR EDITOR:
As a lifetime Georgian, having Jody Hice, the congressman from the 10th District, come home from the “swamp” is good for the people of the state of Georgia.
Congressman Hice is a strong constitutionalist, a man of integrity and, most importantly, a dedicated Christian. Jody has served the 10th District well, just as he will as Georgia’s secretary of state, not afraid to stand up for what is right.
Jody Hice’s early endorsement by President Trump certainly enhances his position as Republican front-runner and provides for key fundraising support.
Congressman Hice is no Brad Raffensperger.
The radical left may wish President Trump away, but the fact is President Donald Trump is the Republican Party. Seventy-five million voters will not be cancelled.
Jack “Buddy” Morgan Jr.
Covington
