Reporter Larry Stanford covered U.S. Rep. Jody Hice's recent speech to the Jackson-Butts County Kiwanis Club. He called for prayer for the country and for Congress and decried the partisanship that is "harmful" and "hurtful."
Might I suggest that Rep. Hice refer to his own press releases posted on his Congressional website for examples of the hyper-partisanship that he railed against. Or perhaps better, he should indulge in a moment of prayer before hurling invectives of the sort that he pretends to oppose in our civil discourse.
Barbara M. Morgan
Covington
