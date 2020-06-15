I entered the campaign for House District 113 as a public servant. My goal is never self-gratification, but I offered myself as a servant to be used for the betterment of all — to serve people young, old and of all races, creeds and religion, from the penthouse to the projects. I am poised now to help make District 113 even better as we work together.
God has given me a vision for the people, and now I can make this vision a reality. I aim to unify for the advancement of the people in every aspect. For 30 years, I was always instrumental in helping people in the community and getting things done. I am dedicated to the educational advancement of young people. I believe wholeheartedly in supporting seniors, veterans and the special needs community, etc. I also feel that successful women should have a herd of other successful women supporting them without jealousy.
People feel left out, people feel invisible, people want money back in their pockets. I am an advocate for domestic violence prevention, gun violence prevention and affordable housing initiatives. As we proceed we will make Newton and Rockdale counties the city on a hill, shine even brighter.
I am humbled that you chose me to represent you as House of Representatives-elect for District 113.
Sharon Henderson
Representative-elect
House District 113
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.