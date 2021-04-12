I thought I detected a glimmer of integrity when Kemp backed Secretary of State Raffensperger in defending the conduct of Georgia’s 2020 election against Trump’s false claims of corruption. But after Trump attacked Kemp personally, the governor proceeded to throw Raffensperger under the bus and join his GOP henchmen in the Legislature in passing the most restrictive minority voter suppression bill since Jim Crow, all in an attempt to regain Trump’s approval and the support of his base of deplorables, many of whom were on display in the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
By continuing to pay homage to an increasingly irrelevant former president and his racist, homophobic, evangelical Christian and conspiracy-mongering followers, Kemp and the Georgia GOP remind us that they have no real agenda to help Georgians but instead are interested only in making money and retaining power.
Lucas Carpenter
Conyers
