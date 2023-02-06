Thankfully, Congress is finally done with their internal tussle to begin the work that we elected them to do. Now that leadership elections are over, I am glad to see Washington regain its focus and outline legislative priorities.
However, I hope they understand how dangerous some of the talk around technology regulation can be. While I understand we must investigate certain companies to protect our national security and sovereignty, some of the broader policy propositions and general anti-tech sentiment seems misguided and could be especially harmful to Georgia, and the more than 60,000 constituents that I represent in DeKalb, Rockdale and Gwinnett counties.
We’re lucky to have bipartisan leadership in Georgia that has created an atmosphere to allow our tech sector to grow boundlessly. Our Georgia universities and communities have continued to land major investments from the tech sector, bringing jobs and opportunity with them.
As this Congress begins, we trust that our leadership in Washington will remain focused on the laws that will truly uplift Georgia. We don’t want to see high-paying tech jobs move elsewhere. The more we can focus on real issues, and not politicize anti-tech policy, the larger Georgia’s tech sector can grow.
Dar’shun Kendrick
State Representative
Editor's note: Dar'shun Kendrick, D-Lithonia, represents the 95th District in the Georgia House of Representatives. She serves on the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure Innovation
