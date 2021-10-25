I am Lucky enough to live in the city with one of the highest — if not the highest — total millage rate in the state of Georgia. If you live in Conyers, you do, too. There are 159 counties and over 500 cities in Georgia. Throw in the 180 or so school districts and the special taxing areas and there are over 700 hundred different millage rates.
Yes, if you live in Conyers your total millage rate is 50% higher than if you lived in Covington; 50% higher than if you lived in McDonough. How about Lawrenceville? Over 60% higher. I bet you’re thinking we look good against the city of Atlanta? Wrong again — about 50% higher.
To be fair, the county is between 50% and 100% higher than our neighbors. The school system is in the middle, 10% higher to 10% lower. The city of Conyers wins — their millage rate is between 70% higher than the city of Atlanta, 230% higher than Covington, 400% higher than McDonough.
Hope our new City Council members ask some questions that do not seem to have been asked recently.
Stacker presents the 100 best horror movies of all time, as determined by a formula-driven score. To qualify, each film had to be listed as horror on IMDb, have a Metascore, and have at least 25,000 votes on IMDb. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.