Homeowners For Better Government will host its second forum for the Post 1 commissioner's seat on Feb. 20 at the Masonic Lodge located at 1005 Milstead Ave. The program begins at 7 p.m., but we ask you arrive by 6:30 p.m. to meet the candidates in person. This forum is quite different in that you can ask your questions directly to the candidates rather than having a moderator control what gets asked and who gets to ask the questions. Our first forum was a great success, and we have worked hard to make this one even better for candidates and guests.
It is important for local residents to take the time to attend and make your voice heard. Your local Homeowners For Better Government has been instrumental in improving our quality of life here for the last two years. Its members soundly worked to defeat the outrageous $140 million courthouse affair. In addition, it routed the Board of Commissioners into protecting us from the ruthless short-term vacation profiteers who often live out of state yet still claim homestead exemptions on their openly commercial residential properties. We will be addressing this lack of oversight by our local officials, who are highly paid to ensure the appropriate taxes are collected and offenders are prosecuted for willful violations.
If you have issues, this forum is were you need to be on Feb. 20 in a front row seat.
Don Meyer
Stockbridge
