Historic antebellum homes and tree-shaded streets lend unmatched charm to Madison, the county seat of Morgan County. That’s where a handful – only a handful – of self-impressed NIMBYs seem to have complicated the development of a multibillion-dollar electric vehicle plant, Rivian. These misguided activists are trying to interfere with the creation of thousands of well-paying jobs for families, the advancement of green energy and massive tax collections.

It is not likely that the corporation with $14.92 billion in reserves or the state of Georgia, which put the deal together, will be stymied in the long run. But for now the local judge has, without basis in law, invalidated the bond approval process by the Morgan and Walton County Boards of Tax Assessors. She has determined the corporation to be financially not viable, despite its billions in cash reserves that outstrip the likes of Delta Airlines, AT&T and the Southern Company. Go figure.

