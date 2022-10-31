Newton County voters will decide many important political races on Nov. 8. And, we will even get to decide whether to continue to tax ourselves for another six years because extension of the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, is on the ballot. It is not often that citizens actually get to vote on whether to tax ourselves so we must take this opportunity seriously and educate ourselves on whether continuing this tax is actually needed now. Another question is will the money be spent as presented on the ballot? This time, the vote will be during a general election when a large number of voters will decide the question unlike in the March 2017 SPLOST special election when only 4.3% of Newton voters went to the polls.

There is a good argument that extending the SPLOST tax is not needed now. It can be implemented later, giving citizens a tax break during these difficult economic times.

