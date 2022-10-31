Newton County voters will decide many important political races on Nov. 8. And, we will even get to decide whether to continue to tax ourselves for another six years because extension of the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, is on the ballot. It is not often that citizens actually get to vote on whether to tax ourselves so we must take this opportunity seriously and educate ourselves on whether continuing this tax is actually needed now. Another question is will the money be spent as presented on the ballot? This time, the vote will be during a general election when a large number of voters will decide the question unlike in the March 2017 SPLOST special election when only 4.3% of Newton voters went to the polls.
There is a good argument that extending the SPLOST tax is not needed now. It can be implemented later, giving citizens a tax break during these difficult economic times.
The new 2023 SPLOST is projected to generate $108 million over the next six years. County government will receive about $84.6 million of that, with the five cities receiving the remainder. The list of projects and their estimated cost has been well publicized by those promoting passage of the tax. But, in order to determine if we need to extend this tax now, let’s examine the funds available from the current 2017 SPLOST.
The list of projects for the 2017 SPLOST included the usual mix of obviously needed things like debt retirement, road improvements, solid waste management and government building renovations. But, there was also a list of nice-to-have projects that would hopefully encourage voters to support the tax. Those included parks and “improvements” in specific county commission districts, obviously at the request of the commissioners for those districts. Look closely at the 2023 SPLOST and you will see similar questionable and costly projects like $1 million for Nelson Heights Community Center improvements for Commissioner J.C. Henderson and a $5 million waterpark for Commissioner Demond Mason.
The 2017 SPLOST was projected to bring in $64.8 million through June 2023. If approved, the new 2023 SPLOST would take effect in July 2023. So, how much is the current SPLOST generating? According to county financial data, the current SPLOST is expected to bring in $98 million by the time it ends in June 2023. That means the current SPLOST will generate about $33 million in extra funds. That sounds like a windfall of money to me! How can it be best spent? Well, no worries there. The county commissioners have already budgeted about half of the excess money to increase the cost of projects on the approved 2017 list.
Here are some examples of how the extra SPLOST money will be spent. The West Side Youth Facility budgeted in the 2017 SPLOST for $495,427 now has an increased budget of $4.25 million — eight times the cost originally shown to voters. District 2 improvements also budgeted at $495,427 got a boost of $750,000 to a new cost of $1.25 million. Senior Services expansion got over $1 million added to its original budget as did The Washington Street Community Center. Springhill Park’s cost was increased by $3 million! Do you get the picture? Whatever amount of extra money generated by the 2017 SPLOST is being quickly snapped up by our county commissioners, apparently with the concurrence of the citizen advisory committee. Fortunately, most of these extra funds have not yet been spent.
It seems that the cost of projects the voters approved for the 2017 SPLOST were just “guessimates,” and I think misleading ones. While voters in 2017, all 2,700 of them, voted to approve the list of projects at costs specified on the ballot, would they have approved those same projects at a cost two to eight times those amounts? That is a good question.
So, what about the new 2023 SPLOST proposal? Do voters understand that the amounts shown on the ballot question are only estimates? Do they know that the county and cities will collect $33 million in extra money from the 2017 SPLOST that could be used for things on the new list, like transportation projects and debt repayment? Most do not know that the county still has over $1 million in excess revenue from the 2011 SPLOST and over $4 million in the impact fee fund.
I believe these extra funds should be spent in ways that would delay the need to continue the SPLOST tax in 2023. If you agree, vote no when you cast your Nov. 8 ballot.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.