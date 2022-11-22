Letter to the editor

I am sure I am not speaking only for myself but many others who made the decision to move to Morgan County to escape the madness of the big city life. This county used to tout itself as being unique in many areas. I remember not too long ago there were moratoriums on home building because the area was growing too rapidly. There used to be a concern about zoning, water supply, and disturbing the natural beauty that was surrounding us. But as of recently that seems to be out the window. Other folks, the Joint Development Authority in particular, have come in and taken over the wishes and concerns of the people. They claim everything they do is “legal." That may be, but a lot of it is unethical — please look up the word.

This Rivian project that has come up this year was hidden from our knowledge until it became a “done deal." These folks are working behind our backs on things we know nothing about, all in the name of progress. On top of that, we never voted these folks into their positions, and our county commissioners, zoning department and tax officials seem to answer to them.

