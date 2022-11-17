Letter to the editor

I am a citizen of rural Agricultural-zoned Rutledge and am one of more than 3,500 citizens in the opposition group to the Rivian project. Our Joint Development Authority and county commissioners have made many claims in a letter about the project here recently that I would like to dispute and set the record straight.

Rivian is not the local “job creator” that our JDA and county commissioners claim it to be. It is, at present, a “risky” EV “start up” company that our four-county JDA, our state and our county commissioners have tried to “sell” to the citizens, who do not know the facts, as a “tax generating” machine and a “local” job creator. It’s not.

