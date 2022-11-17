...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
I am a citizen of rural Agricultural-zoned Rutledge and am one of more than 3,500 citizens in the opposition group to the Rivian project. Our Joint Development Authority and county commissioners have made many claims in a letter about the project here recently that I would like to dispute and set the record straight.
Rivian is not the local “job creator” that our JDA and county commissioners claim it to be. It is, at present, a “risky” EV “start up” company that our four-county JDA, our state and our county commissioners have tried to “sell” to the citizens, who do not know the facts, as a “tax generating” machine and a “local” job creator. It’s not.
They promised you 7,500 local jobs at the proposed Rivian plant itself and an additional 8,000 jobs from all the “accessory businesses” that come with a plant this size. This is a mega industrial auto plant inappropriately placed on our rural Agricultural-zoned farm land. They are ignoring Morgan County's 2017-2036 Comprehensive Land use Plan, which keeps this land zoned AR-agricultural/residential use through 2036. And for good reason, they fail to tell you the truth as they call us liars.
This land holds our water, has (or had) soil enough that we need to filter our water clean and is a source of multiple natural springs, ponds and lakes. These are water sources that we all depend on for life. We citizens and our city of Rutledge are all well dependent. So water is our No. 1 issue.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.