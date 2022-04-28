...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
I live in Newton county, approximately 2 miles from the proposed Rivian electric truck assembly plant. I truly believe that I can speak for the majority of my neighbors that we do not want this plant here. Many of us fled urban areas or rapidly developing areas to get away from this sort of thing. Here is my take on it, which I posted earlier on the “Our Communities Oppose Rivian Assembly Plant” Facebook page. People need to wake up and see what is happening in our communities.
It’s a grand fiasco of one reckless decision after another, by a government engine run amok, plowing down the lives and rights of its citizens. I have never in my life witnessed so many communistic acts in a so-called federal, representative democratic republic — aka The United States of America — in my lifetime. This must be one of the worst failures of representation of local elected officials to protect the people they represent that I have witnessed as well.
What rabbit hole we are going down now, I don’t know. There is no telling where all this will lead; I’m certainly hoping and praying for the way government in this country is run as far as giving dominant and wealthy groups of people favoritism over individuals' rights, wishes and basic needs. Oh and by the way — when I came to work around 10 this morning, the intersection of Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 278 at Stanton Springs had a rather large survey crew on site.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
