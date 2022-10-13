Letter to the editor

It has been appalling to watch as a handful – an actual handful – of vociferous protesters potentially jeopardized the multibillion-dollar Rivian Corporation and the state of Georgia’s efforts to build a state-of-the-art facility here. This band of malcontents caused the project to hit a snag over the issue of bond validation by two local Boards of Tax Assessors causing the state, Joint Development Authority and the company to investigate alternative legal remedies.

The four-county region, including Newton, Morgan, Walton and Jasper counties, sees Rivian’s arrival bringing thousands of green energy jobs, multimillions of dollars to improve public schools and generous contributions to the local tax digests to relieve the burden on long-term landowners.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

