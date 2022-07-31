DEAR EDITOR:
With inflation at a 40-year high and up 9.1% since June 2022, per the U.S. Treasury secretary, people are struggling to buy food, gas and medications. The Rockdale County proposed 45.42% increase in property taxes is a slap in the face and shows a blatant disregard for our struggle. The artificial increase in home values is a bubble that is already bursting, just like in 2008. Since 2018, our property tax has increased a whopping 62%!
Newton County has 115,355 citizens and plans a millage rate of 9.45, which includes pay and benefit increases. Their general fund budget is $85 million and, at its worst will only increase yearly taxes by $29 per year. Gwinnett County has 957,062 residents and they will keep their millage rage at 14.71 with a general fund of $450 million. Rockdale County, the 2nd smallest County in Georgia, has a population of only 93,000 (1/10th of Gwinnett and 22,000 less than Newton) and has a general fund of $84 million (which is a five-fold increase of what Gwinnett County’s would be given Rockdale’s ratio). Rockdale plans a millage rate of 20.758, an unconscionable increase of 45.42%, which means an increase of almost $1,400 per year or $114 per month for a $300,000 home.
While your constituents, especially senior citizens, single parents and those on fixed incomes, have to decide whether to eat chicken or a can of soup and Rockdale’s Board of Commissioners tells us to “shop the Rock,” they took 30 directors and deputy directors to Greenville, S.C., for a two-day economic development seminar at a pricey hotel with catering done by upscale Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse instead of paying the trainer to come to Costley Mill Park in Conyers. Now, they’re planning to return to Greenville for the BOC retreat, which they had at the luxurious Chateau Elan Resort last year during a pandemic.
The Rockdale BOC is actively ignoring 70% of its constituents by insisting on building a new courthouse in Olde Town Conyers with one-lane of traffic in each direction and old infrastructure for $110 million instead of spending $30 million on Parker Road with two lanes of traffic in each direction and newer infrastructure. This tax increase does not even include the Public Facilities Authority courthouse bonds, for which the only repayment plan is more property taxes.
Two of the three Rockdale commissioners don’t even pay property taxes and haven’t as far back as records are available. Eighty percent of Rockdale employees don’t even live in Rockdale County! This BOC has a long history of poor fiscal management and keeps increasing the number of employees and buying parks. They mismanaged SPLOST funds, American Rescue Plan Act funds and the taxpayers’ money. Commissioner Sherri Washington has a highly publicized history of mismanaging the funds of her law clients to the point of being disbarred in Georgia. Her law license has been suspended in Texas and the District of Columbia. She also doesn’t pay property taxes in Rockdale or in four surrounding counties. Commissioner Doreen Williams also doesn’t pay property taxes and only seems to care about mental health, parks and the arts, but obviously not the mental health of the taxpayers of Rockdale. The number of new employees Chairman Oz Nesbitt has hired and continues to hire is out of control and mind boggling for the level and dearth of services that we receive.
The proposed property tax increase, in addition to the inflationary costs of food, gas, clothing and medicine will cause many citizens to lose their homes. Enough is enough! The BOC needs to reduce its budget just like every other American is having to do. Stop repeatedly ignoring, disregarding and disrespecting the needs and desires of the taxpayers of Rockdale County. You are the laughingstock of the Atlanta metropolitan area, and it’s high time for you to show that you can be fiscally responsible with our hard-earned money.
Cheryl A. Garcia
Conyers
Recommended for you
The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.