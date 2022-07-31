Letter to the editor

With inflation at a 40-year high and up 9.1% since June 2022, per the U.S. Treasury secretary, people are struggling to buy food, gas and medications. The Rockdale County proposed 45.42% increase in property taxes is a slap in the face and shows a blatant disregard for our struggle. The artificial increase in home values is a bubble that is already bursting, just like in 2008. Since 2018, our property tax has increased a whopping 62%!

