Letter to the editor

DEAR EDITOR:

My name is Chuck Berry and my family owns Berry’s Tree Farm in Covington. The Berry family has been farming in the Almon Community of Newton County since 1894. We have definitely seen the changes in and the challenges faced by local farming operations. We have been fortunate to maintain our family farm for more than 125 years. Without tax incentives for family farms and the support of our community, this would not have been possible.

