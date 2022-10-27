Letter to the editor

Newton County voters have endorsed the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for 36 years. For all those years, this 1% tax on anything spent in Newton County – including by our thousands of visitors each year – has provided funds to improve transportation, build and rehabilitate capital projects, enhance public safety, reduce debt and improve and add to quality of life projects such as parks and trails. These are investments that would not be possible within the confines of regular city and county budgets built on property tax collections.

In early voting through Nov. 4th and on Election Day Nov. 8th, Newton County citizens will be asked to vote for another six-year SPLOST referendum projected to produce $84 million for the county and another $24 million for our five municipalities and Social Circle, roughly a 78% county/22% city allocation.

