Letter to the editor

DEAR EDITOR:

It is hard to believe that students have reported back to school for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, we recently welcomed approximately 200 new teachers to our district at our annual BEST Teacher Induction Program. Our Partners in Education made a great impression on the new teachers and showed once again that Newton County School System has the absolute best school partners by donating over 90 door prizes for the event. We received, gift bags, tote bags and more than $1,900 in gift cards! Needless to say, the new teachers were excited at the prospect of taking home one of the wonderful prizes.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

