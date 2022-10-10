To the editor:
In response to the recent letter, “NIMBYs impeding economic development” I was surprised to see who penned this letter for usually her letters do not contain such a condescending, holier-than-thou tone. I would like to offer a different perspective. The grassroots organization, No2Rivian.org, is a 3,500-plus member group that is gaining new members weekly. Those are mighty big hands to be “only a handful.”
You see, this grassroots group is made of individuals like you and me that see that this is the proverbial square peg in the round hole. A manufacturing facility such as this does not fit in this area. This area is not any employment desert, and it is not in dire need of redevelopment. The facility is, however, in direct conflict with the Morgan County and Walton County Future Land Use Plans and in direct conflict with the zoning districts located in Morgan and Walton Counties as well. I only use those two counties as that is where the majority of this 2,000-acre behemoth is planned. Just so happens the former chairman of the Joint Development Authority sold the majority of this property for this project. He was the chairman up until August 2021. OK, he may not have participated in any votes, but don’t you think he was well aware of the conversations?
I contend that if Rivian as a corporation has $14.92 billion in reserves, and I don’t believe they do, why did Gov. Kemp gift them the largest economic incentive package ever in the history of the state? Mind you that is over $1.3 billion in taxpayer dollars.
If they do, why didn’t the Joint Development Authority (JDA) disclose this in the bond documents?
If they do, why did they recently lay off employees at their only other manufacturing facility in Normal, Ill.?
If they do, why are they having difficulty supplying pre-ordered vehicles?
If they do, why did Ford, Amazon and George Soros recently sell off large portions of Rivian stock?
Members of this group oppose the plans for a variety of reasons. Some oppose it for the fact that our local elected officials feared the public outcry and opposition so they asked the Governor’s Office to step in and take control with the idea that state-owned property is exempt from local zoning. Since local zoning did not have to be changed, these elected officials would not be held accountable.
Some oppose it as these 2,000 acres are the primary groundwater recharge area for the aquifer that supplies drinking water to the 1,000-plus wells within this region of Morgan, Walton, Newton, and Jasper counties.
Some oppose it for the sheer amount of corporate welfare that we taxpayers are footing the bill. This is simply a gamble on a corporation whose stock value is tanking daily and is not a recommended buy.
Some oppose it for the change in the quality of life that a 2,000-acre automotive manufacturing facility and its ancillary supporting businesses will bring to this otherwise quiet and serene area. Heavy industry such as this needs services, services that these rural, agrarian communities don’t have and cannot afford.
Some oppose it for how, in the cloak of darkness, this was completed without so much as a concern for existing residents or environmental impacts it will have.
I won’t go into the details of how the JDA attempted to circumvent Rivian paying their share of property taxes by claiming usufruct, you can read that in the Morgan County Judge’s ruling. But I will point out that the JDA chairman even admitted that, “The JDA did not perform any analysis to determine the increased maintenance, infrastructure and payroll costs incurred by each affected county due to the construction and operation of the Rivian project.” Furthermore, “The JDA did not conduct any analysis to determine if Rivian’s Payment In-Lieu Of Tax payments under the Rental Agreement would be sufficient to cover any additional expenses the local communities may incur as a result of the construction and operation of the project.”
Where is the accountability for this Authority’s actions and inactions?
One thing I do agree with in the letter, “Something is terribly amiss.” When the Georgia Legislature resumes in January, I do hope they immediately find a way to hold development authorities accountable to the taxpayers, for it is our money they are gambling with.
Scott Gaither
Social Circle
