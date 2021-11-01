Each year the CTAE Division at the Georgia Department of Education hosts a Superintendent’s Recognition Session. On Oct. 15, five students, Emily Armendariz (8th), Ethan Armendariz (7th), Zamya Delamar (8th), Clarkston Lowe (8th), and Ariana Neal (8th), from Liberty Middle School - Newton County School District were recognized by Woods for their achievements both at the state and national levels throughout the 2020-2021 school year.
“With nine Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO) in Georgia and membership totaling over 148,000 students, less than 1% of the students were recognized at the recognition session,” said Felicia Wright Hodges, chapter advisor for Liberty Middle School. “Considering the multiple challenges the students faced during the 2020-2021 school year, this high honor is a testament that if you persevere through your challenges, there will be a reward on the other side.”
Student/Project Information
Emily Armendariz & Ethan Armendariz
STAR Event: Recycle & Redesign: Harvesting Basket
Ga. FCCLA Recognition: GOLD
National FCCLA Recognition: GOLD
This event recognizes participants who apply recycling and redesign skills learned in Family and Consumer Sciences courses and create a display using a sample of their skills. Participants select a used fashion, home, or other post-consumer item to recycle into a new product.
Zamya Delamar & Clarkston Lowe
Ga. FCCLA Recognition: GOLD
National FCCLA Recognition: GOLD
STAR Event: Entrepreneurship: All Mixed Up! Bakery
This event recognizes participants who develop a plan for a small business using Family and Consumer Sciences skills and sound business practices. The business must relate to an area of Family and Consumer Sciences education or related occupations. Participants must prepare a portfolio containing a written business plan, which they are not required to have implemented, and an oral presentation.
Ariana Neal
STAR Event: Career Investigation: Becoming a Lawyer
Ga. FCCLA Recognition: SILVER
National FCCLA Recognition: SILVER
This event recognizes participants for their ability to perform self-assessments, research and explore a career, set career goals, create a plan for achieving goals, and describe the relationship of Family and Consumer Sciences coursework to the selected career. Participants must prepare a portfolio and an oral presentation.
FCCLA STAR Event Information
Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events are Competitive Events in which members compete at the region/district, state, and national level and are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. STAR Events allow students to compete individually or as a team. There are more than 30 STAR Events students can choose to compete in, all which recognize participants who demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and abilities to actively identify an issue concerning families, careers, or communities, research the topic, and develop and implement a project to advocate for positive change.
For more information, contact Ms. Hodges at hodges.felicia@newton.k12.ga.us.
