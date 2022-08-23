COVINGTON — The Liberty Middle School FCCLA Knights brought home numerous awards and medals from the recent FCCLA National Leadership Conference in San Diego, Calif. The team joined more than 7,000 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers and guests at the San Diego Convention Center, June 29-July 3 to participate in the annual National Leadership Conference.
According to chapter advisor Felicia Hodges, the conference provided Liberty Middle School’s members opportunities for listening to inspiring speakers, attending youth workshops, competing on the national level and networking with other youth leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities.
In Competitive Events, Liberty Middle School FCCLA Knights placed in Top 3 in two categories, Top 10 in one Category and Top 20 in two categories.
Individual results for team members include the following:
♦ Nina Ware & Clarkston Lowe — Ware and Lowe placed fifth in the nation for their Chapter in Review display and earned silver medals.
♦ Alexcia Delamar — Delamar placed second in the nation in her category, “Digital Stories for Change” and brought home a gold medal and a second-place plaque.
♦ Kanya Kossonou — Kossonou placed in the top 20 in the nation at 14th place overall in her category, “Entrepreneurship.” She brought home a silver medal for her efforts.
♦ Tamaya Duncombe & Kylah Thomas — Duncombe and Thomas earned second place honors at National FCCLA in her category, “Food Innovations.” They each won gold medals and second place plaques.
♦ Emily Armendariz & Lauren Parsons — Armendariz and Parsons placed in the top 20 in the nation in the “Repurpose & Redesign” category, earning them each a silver medal.
“I am very proud of all my students for their accomplishments, and the strides they have made to becoming great leaders,” said Hodges. “My heart was overwhelmed witnessing my students being recognized on the national stage. I’m sure the 2022 FCCLA NLC experience will be inspiration for the students to strive for and accomplish more in their future both academically and within the community.”
She added, “We would like to give a hearty thank you to all our sponsors and partners for making this trip possible: Newton County Board of Commissioners, Double Good Popcorn Fundraising, Newton County Schools BOE/CTAE Director Dr. Tim Schmitt, Liberty Middle School/Principal Malcolm Brown, Your Pie of Covington, Zaxby’s # 35405, Probate Judge of Newton County Melanie Bell, Dr. Keith Stevens, and a host of family and friends.”
Next year FCCLA will host its National Leadership Conference in Denver, July 2-6, 2023. To learn more about how you can get involved as a student, sponsor, or supporter, contact Felicia Wright Hodges at Liberty Middle School at hodges.felicia@newton.k12.ga.us.
