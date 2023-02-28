...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Gusts up to 50 mph possible at elevations above 2500
feet.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
￼Liberty Middle School’s chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) continued its winning ways at the end of the first semester by earning awards in not one but two competitions. First, the Liberty Middle School FCCLA Knights brought home multiple awards from the Georgia FCCLA motivational rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.
More than 2,900 students and advisors from schools across Georgia participated in the Leadership Rally session and competed in events. When the competition ended, the Liberty FCCLA Knights brought home one first place and three second place awards from the competitions. Seventh-grader Lauren Parsons earned first place in the Chili Cook-off and sixth-grade student Kai Senter won a second-place award in the General FCCLA Brochure category. Eighth-grade student Kanya Kossonou walked away with two second-place awards for her Peanut Recipe and her Theme Speech.
According to Liberty FCCLA advisor, Felicia Hodges, the Liberty FCCLA Chapter had the highest accumulated points for the FCCLA Fall Rally competitions and as a result won the GNF Superior Chapter Award plaque as well as $500 for the chapter.
“Our chapter is elated to win this award as this is our first time receiving this honor at the Georgia FCCLA Fall Leadership Rally,” said Hodges. “We plan to use this money to help with our future projects as well as fund the travel costs to attend the National FCCLA conference in Denver, Colo., in July 2023.”
“We would like to give a hearty thank you to our county-level and school-level administrators/support staff for making this trip possible, Newton County Schools BOE, NCSS CTAE Director Dr. Tim Schmitt, Liberty Middle School Principal Malcolm Brown and Liberty Middle School bookkeeper Chaka James.”
Shortly after the rally, the Liberty FCCLA Knights attended the Georgia FCCLA Leadership Conference held at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington. More than 1,700 students and advisors from 190 schools across Georgia participated in leadership workshops, planned the chapter’s program of work, and participated in competitions.
Members of the Liberty FCCLA Knights earned two first-place awards in competitions. Liberty eighth-grader Ethan Armendariz and seventh-grader Jaycee Ramirez-Martinez teamed up to win first place in the Membership Recruitment Display competition. This project recognizes a chapter that creates a display that illustrates and describes their chapter’s membership recruitment plan and techniques. In addition to the award, the duo earned $75.
Not to be outdone, Liberty FCCLA eighth-graders Kaylee Ransom and Malia Thomas brought home top honors in the “Pen It. Print It. Present It” category. This project recognizes chapter members who author, illustrate and narrate their own unique storybook for a pre-K through second grade classroom. They to also earned a $75 prize.
“We are proud of the leadership and technical skill development on display with the Liberty Middle School FCCLA students and all of NCSS CTSO chapters and students,” said NCSS CTAE Director Dr. Tim Schmitt. “Application, problem solving, collaboration, teamwork are all some of the key elements of our countywide CTSO middle and high school programs, and very proud of the great work and leadership being modeled at Liberty Middle School.”
