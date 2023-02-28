Liberty FCCLA Award.JPG

Liberty Middle School's FCCLA chapter won top honors at two recent competitions.

￼Liberty Middle School’s chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) continued its winning ways at the end of the first semester by earning awards in not one but two competitions. First, the Liberty Middle School FCCLA Knights brought home multiple awards from the Georgia FCCLA motivational rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

More than 2,900 students and advisors from schools across Georgia participated in the Leadership Rally session and competed in events. When the competition ended, the Liberty FCCLA Knights brought home one first place and three second place awards from the competitions. Seventh-grader Lauren Parsons earned first place in the Chili Cook-off and sixth-grade student Kai Senter won a second-place award in the General FCCLA Brochure category. Eighth-grade student Kanya Kossonou walked away with two second-place awards for her Peanut Recipe and her Theme Speech.

