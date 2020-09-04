COVINGTON - A seventh-grade mathematics teacher at Liberty Middle School resigned on Sept. 3 after he was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with child molestation and computer or electronic pornography.
Winfred Lewis Akins, 47, of Covington, is being held without bond at the Newton County Law Enforcement Center.
According to reports from the Newton County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to a home in Covington on Aug. 11 in reference to a possible child molestation. When she arrived, the mother said her child had received "inappropriate messages" from her child's mentor. She added that the incident occurred between Dec. 15 and Dec. 20, 2019.
Detectives were notified and an investigation began. It culminated on Aug. 28 with the arrest of Akins at his home. Akins' laptop and cell phone were seized as evidence.
Newton County School System Director of Public Relations Sherri Davis confirmed that Akins resigned effective Sept. 3.
"We are aware that Mr. Akins has been arrested by law enforcement and is now in custody," Davis said. "The Newton County School System is cooperating fully with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office as they conduct their investigation."
