COVINGTON —Liberty Middle School students will transport Covington to a “world of pure imagination” with their production of Roald Dahl’s "Willy Wonka Jr.," a musical based on the timeless children’s book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" on Nov. 21-22.
In Dahl’s "Willy Wonka Jr.," a reclusive candy man named Willy Wonka announces that he will offer the tour of the lifetime through his secret chocolate factory to five children who find a golden ticket in one of his world-famous candy bars. One ticket-holder will also win a lifetime supply of chocolate. Against all odds, an impoverished but sweet-natured boy named Charlie Bucket wins a golden ticket. He and his fellow tour members — the spoiled-rotten Veruca Salt, gluttonous Augustus Gloop, gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde and television junkie Mike Teavee — spend a day traveling with the mysterious and marvelous Willy Wonka and his crew of Oompa Loompas through the fantastical factory. The children encounter marvelous sights and tastes along the way, including giant nut-selecting squirrels, fizzy lifting drinks, Everlasting Gobstoppers, and a chocolate river.
“It takes tremendous imagination to communicate the whimsy and wonder of Willy Wonka’s factory, and it requires great sensitivity to deliver the musical’s key message on the importance of good character,” said Drew Cohen, President of Music Theatre International.
“We want to applaud the Liberty Middle cast and crew and hope the audience will outnumber all the Oompa Loompas in Willy Wonka’s factory,” added Cohen.
"Willy Wonka Jr." is adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald. The show features lyrics and music by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, including beloved songs “The Candy Man,” “I Want It Now!” and “Pure Imagination” from the classic film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
Liberty's Chorus students will take the stage on Nov. 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. at Newton High School in the auditorium located at One Ram Way, Covington.
Golden tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and those three and under are free. For more information please call Liberty Middle School at 678-625-6617.
"Willy Wonka Jr." is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International, mtishows.com.
MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school–aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.