COVINGTON — It took multiple rounds, but in the end, Liberty Middle School eighth-grader An Hoang emerged victorious in the Newton County School System Spelling Bee. She now holds bragging rights as the district’s super speller.
Hoang and Indian Creek Middle School’s Kenneth Jackson battled for the championship trophy in multiple rounds before Jackson slipped on the word, “ballast.” Hoang ultimately claimed the top prize after successfully spelling, “mercenary” and then “benighted.”
Hoang said she was relieved to win the Bee.
“I thought we’d get a bit farther, so I practiced on the more difficult words,” she said. “I was just worried I would mess up due to nerves.”
According to Hoang, her mother helped her study the spelling words at home, and she also took time during her first periods at school to study in preparation for the district spelling bee.
As the Newton County School System 2023 Spelling Bee champion, Hoang will now represent the district at the Region 5 Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Edwards Middle School in Conyers.
I’m very nervous but excited to be going to the regional bee,” she said. “I’ll be doing a lot more studying!”
“I am extremely proud of both An and Kenneth,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of the Newton County School System. “They did a remarkable job and had the audience on the edge of their seats as they battled it out for the championship. I know An will represent Liberty Middle School and the Newton County School System very well in the district competition. She’s a smart young lady, and it wouldn’t surprise me if she brought home another trophy!”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.