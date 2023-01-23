Newtonspellingbee.jpg

Liberty Middle School eighth-grader An Hoang won the school district's Spelling Bee Friday, Jan. 13. Indian Creek's Kenneth Jackson earned second place in the spelling competition.

COVINGTON — It took multiple rounds, but in the end, Liberty Middle School eighth-grader An Hoang emerged victorious in the Newton County School System Spelling Bee. She now holds bragging rights as the district’s super speller.

Hoang and Indian Creek Middle School’s Kenneth Jackson battled for the championship trophy in multiple rounds before Jackson slipped on the word, “ballast.” Hoang ultimately claimed the top prize after successfully spelling, “mercenary” and then “benighted.”

