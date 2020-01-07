COVINGTON — The Lidl US distribution center project to be built in Newton County will receive property and school tax abatements for nine years, according to an agreement with the Newton County Board of Tax Assessors and the Newton County Industrial Development Authority.
The $100 million regional distribution center, which was announced Friday, will be developed on approximately 114 acres off Iris Drive in western Newton County. The property lies between Chamisa Road and Manas Court. The Covington Newton County Economic Development Office confirmed the location Monday after all contracts were finalized.
Tax abatements are typically used to induce a project to come to a community and are achieved through the issuance of “phantom bonds.” The process involves a government entity, in this case the Development Authority, taking title to the project, then issuing bonds and leasing the project back to the developer, in this case Lidl. The developer then pays rent to the governing entity, and those funds are used to pay debt service and repay the bonds. The title transfer and “phantom bond” process are necessary because taxes cannot be abated on private property.
According to the project agreement, Lidl has committed to a $100 million investment and the creation of at least 270 new full-time jobs. The project agreement provides for the Authority to recoup the incentives offered to Lidl should the company fail to meet its commitment within a specified period of time.
The Development Authority has agreed to issue $100 million in taxable revenue bonds and to lease the project from Lidl for a period of nine years. Over the course of those nine years, the tax valuation on real and personal property will be abated or reduced. For real property, the tax valuation will increase from 5 percent in year one to 90 percent in year nine. For personal property, the tax valuation will increase from 25 percent in year one to 90 percent in year nine. The tax abatements will expire in year 10.
Lidl is a German-based discount grocer with 10,800 with stores in 32 countries, including 70 in the U.S. The company employs more than 280,000 people globally. Lidl has four stores in Georgia — in Augusta, Mableton, Marietta and Snellville.