...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts 30 to 35
mph expected. Possible higher winds in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Large
tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power outages
may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
ATLANTA - State Sen. Burt Jones had raised $3.75 million toward his campaign for lieutenant governor through the end of last year, the Republican from Jackson announced Friday.
Jones, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, ended 2021 with $3.4 million cash on hand.
"The outpouring of support for our campaign from every corner of the state has been truly incredible and humbling," Jones said. "From President Trump's endorsement to support from grassroots leaders across the state, we hit the ground running from day one and never looked back.”
Jones is part of what is essentially a Trump ticket in Georgia, which also includes U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker; former Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging GOP Gov. Brian Kemp; and U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who is running for secretary of state.
All back Trump’s allegations – disproven by the outcome of numerous lawsuits – that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the former president.
With Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan not seeking reelection, Jones will square off in May’s GOP primary against Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller of Gainesville and Savannah activist Jeanne Seaver.
Democrats running for lieutenant governor include Charlie Bailey, who ran unsuccessfully for attorney general in 2018; Bryan Miller, grandson of the late Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller; and state Reps. Renitta Shannon of Decatur, Erick Allen of Smyrna and Derrick Jackson of Tyrone.
The deadline for candidates for state office to file year-end campaign financial disclosure reports doesn’t fall until the end of this month.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
