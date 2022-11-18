This Grinch couldn't steal the holiday spirit in the air at Thursday's Lighting of the Square in Covington. Sharing in the holiday fun with the Grinch is Victoria Garcia, a student at Rocky Plains Elementary School.
Fireworks provided by Pyrotecnico light up the Newton County Courthouse as the finale to Thursday's Lighting of the Square.
Staff Photo: Sue Ann Kuhn-Smith
Music was in the air Thursday night at the annual Lighting of the Square in Covington. Here, Alan Fowler directs the Newton County Community Band in a performance of holiday favorites.
Covington kicked off the holiday season with music, lights and community spirit at the annual Lighting of the Square Thursday evening. The crowds of merry-makers were entertained by performances by Noah Riley Teal, Oxford College of Emory University Chorale, Alcovy High School, Newton County Chorus, Eastside High School, Newton County Chorus, Newton High School Chorus, Newton County Community Band, and The Arts Association in Newton County Little Singers, Singing Children and Youth Singers.
S’mores were provided Newton Federal Bank. The large Christmas tree on the Square was donated by the Miller family of Newton County, with Above All Tree Service doing the work to cut, transport and set up the tree. Great Estates contributed greenery, lights and decorations to create a festive atmosphere, and Live Event Solutions provided a stage display celebrating Covington’s 200th anniversary. Santa was on hand to pull the switch for the official lighting of the Newton County Courthouse, and fireworks provided by Pyrotecnico capped the evening’s festivities.
