...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and relative humidity values at or
below 25 percent, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Affected Area...Central Georgia and portions of north Georgia.
* Timing...Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...West at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 20 to
around 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Oconee National Forest. A Red Flag
Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either
occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has signed a new lease at 2107 Eastview Pkwy., a 201,403 square-foot industrial building in Conyers. Lincoln’s Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham handle leasing on behalf of the owner, Link Logistics.
“We’re pleased to continue playing a part in the immense growth across Metro Atlanta’s industrial landscape, which has become one of the top markets in the country for big-box leasing and development,” said Lincoln’s Fortin. “2107 Eastview Parkway’s impressive upgrades and make ready improvements make it stand out among other options in the area for its ability to cater to a fast moving client. It serves as a strategic addition that bolsters Link’s industrial portfolio of top-of-the-line facilities across the market.”
Built in 2005, 2107 Eastview Parkway boasts 30-foot clearance heights, 34 exterior dock doors, two drive-in bays, 126 standard parking spaces, and 67 trailer storage spaces for tenant use. The property recently finished some capital improvements from the owner including but not limited to LED lighting, exterior painting, new asphalt and striping, dock equipment, flooring, etc.
According to a Q4 2022 report from Lincoln, the I-20 East industrial submarket saw a positive absorption of 350,181 square feet in the first quarter of this year. This brings the submarket’s total absorption over the last year to 1.6 million square feet, the highest level it has seen over a 12-month period since 2016. The vacancy rate for I-20 East also lowered to 3.7% for the quarter, a 0.7% decrease from the previous quarter. There is currently 1,696,252 square feet of product under construction in the submarket.
Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company is one of the nation’s largest diversified commercial real estate companies, with over 8,550 employees and an international footprint that includes offices in 450 cities across the United States and two offices in Europe. Since its inception in 1965, Lincoln has developed over 239 million square feet of office, industrial, and retail projects as well as 216,000 apartment units. Stemming from its development and ownership background, Lincoln’s operating platform seamlessly integrates its various service lines, provides for consistent and measurable performance and utilizes cutting-edge technology over its 400-plus million square feet of leased and managed assets. For more information on the Southeast Region of Lincoln Property Company, please visit lpcsoutheast.com
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
