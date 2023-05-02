2107 Eastview Parkway.jpg

Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has signed a new lease at 2107 Eastview Pkwy. in Conyers.

Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has signed a new lease at 2107 Eastview Pkwy., a 201,403 square-foot industrial building in Conyers. Lincoln’s Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham handle leasing on behalf of the owner, Link Logistics.

“We’re pleased to continue playing a part in the immense growth across Metro Atlanta’s industrial landscape, which has become one of the top markets in the country for big-box leasing and development,” said Lincoln’s Fortin. “2107 Eastview Parkway’s impressive upgrades and make ready improvements make it stand out among other options in the area for its ability to cater to a fast moving client. It serves as a strategic addition that bolsters Link’s industrial portfolio of top-of-the-line facilities across the market.”

