COVINGTON — If you have a baby at Piedmont Newton Hospital around a major holiday, your newborn will be outfitted for the occasion by Linda Davis. Once a secretary for AT&T, Davis, who turns 70 in January, now stays busy crocheting hats for babies born at Piedmont Newton.
She drops off about 30 hats at a time — hats that look like pumpkins for Halloween, red and white hats with pom poms on top for Christmas, hats with hearts for Valentine’s Day, and more.
“I’ve got all these ideas in my head,” Davis said, adding that she will tell her family not to interrupt her when her “creative juices are flowing” for crochet projects, usually after she’s perused the baby aisle at a local store for a sense of what is in style.
Davis joked that she would make even more hats, but she does have to clean her house and run errands.
Since she started crocheting for the hospital six years ago, when she moved to the Covington area, Davis has hand-made thousands of hats, each one taking about 30 minutes to craft.
Davis has been crocheting since she saw a friend take up the hobby in the 1970s. Over the years, she’s made hats, blankets and more for a wide range of people in need, including the homeless, nursing home residents, women with breast cancer, and wounded warriors. Sometimes she’ll swap yarn with other members of her crochet group, but she mostly buys the material for the items herself.
“The need is there, and it’s very appreciated,” said Davis.
Ashley Hardin definitely appreciated it. She explained that many of her daughter Charlotte’s clothes and accessories didn’t fit her when she was first born at Piedmont Newton — except the Christmas-themed hat Davis made, which was the adorable “icing on the cake” for her Christmas outfit.
“Charlotte put it on immediately and kind of nuzzled up with us and went to sleep, so she loved it,” the new mother said. “She’s worn the devil out of it since we’ve been home because it’s been kind of chilly.”
Hardin added that the Christmas hat will go in Charlotte’s baby book as the first gift she ever received.
“There’s not enough good things going on in the world right now, so just a simple act of kindness definitely goes a long way. It put a really big smile on our faces,” Hardin said.
