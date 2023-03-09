COVINGTON — Ascend Elements will hold a grand opening for its Base 1 battery recycling plant in Covington on March 29.
The 150,000-square-foot facility, located at 9176 Industrial Drive Northeast, has the capacity to shred
30,000 metric tons of used batteries and battery scrap per year.
Georgia is a great place to do business,” said Ascend Elements CEO Mike O’Kronley. “We’re proud to be part of the state’s recent electric vehicle and battery manufacturing infrastructure growth. Access to
renewable energy, transportation and a diverse workforce make this a perfect location for our largest
battery recycling facility. We look forward to years of working together with the people of Newton
County to offer livable wages and careers for years to come.
“This facility is an important part of America’s nationwide effort to build a domestic EV battery materials
infrastructure. Our team here in Covington is helping the United States compete with China in the
battery materials industry.”
The Ascend Elements Covington plant is the largest lithium-ion battery recycling plant in North America. It recycles used lithium-ion batteries from many sources, including the SK Battery America Plant in
Commerce. In addition, Ascend Elements has signed a major agreement with Honda Motor Co. to
supply recycled battery materials like lithium, nickel and cobalt to Honda for its products (including EVs)
in North America.
This process recovers 98% of critical battery materials and reduces carbon emissions by more than 90%
compared to traditional cathode manufacturing methods. It keeps batteries out of landfills and protects
natural resources from harmful materials while producing critical new sources of renewable energy
for the United States.
Speakers at the grand opening will include O’Kronley, Covington Mayor Steve Horton and Newton County Industrial Development Authority Chairman Lanier Sims.
The Covington recycling plant became operational in August 2022 and currently has 100 employees who receive a competitive wage and benefits. Ascend Elements is looking to hire more
engineers, warehouse staff, equipment operators and mechanical maintenance technicians.
Based in Westborough, Mass., Ascend Elements is the leading provider of sustainable, closed-loop battery material solutions.
Recommended for you
Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their 'fur-ever' home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of March 9
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.