CONYERS — After a year of virtual performances, The New Depot Players will open its 46th season Thursday with “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”
“We are so excited to be able to bring live theatre back to Conyers after our long pandemic hiatus,” said Bonnie Marshall, president of The New Depot Players. “With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, this lively musical farce is a raucous romp through ancient Rome and is sure to provide a light-hearted escape for anyone who is weary of staying home and watching screens for the last year and a half,.”
“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” is a musical farce that opened on Broadway in 1962 and was released as a motion picture in 1966. The play chronicles the antics of the crafty slave, Pseudolus (played by David Miller), who struggles to win the hand of a beautiful but slow-witted courtesan for his master in exchange for his freedom. Hannah Celeste plays the beautiful young Philia and Casey Johnson plays Hero, Pseudolus’ naïve, love-struck master. Pseudolus’ task is easier said than done considering Philia is betrothed to the egotistical soldier Miles Gloriosus (Daniel Cook). Based on the plays of Plautus and written by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart, the plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and secrets behind every toga.
Other cast members include Mitchell Witcher (Hysterium), Stephanie Wilkinson (Domina), Wayne Kerr (Senex), Dante Ribeiro (Lycus) and Jeff Roper (Erronius). The Proteans are played by Zolly Brown, Perry McWilliams, and Matthew Spangler. The courteseans are played by Shanelle Amor, Jade Gonzalez, Grace Ann Miller, Kaleigh Miller, and Parker Page Trau. The production is directed by Scott Rousseau with music direction by Mary Lynn Luke and is presented by The New Depot Players in special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Performance dates are Thursday - Saturday, July 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 25 and Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. Performances will take place at the Paula Vaughn Black Box Theatre, 910 Center St., Conyers. Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $10 for children, plus tax. Call 678-374-3224 to reserve will call tickets, or purchase online at thenewdepotplayers.tix.com.
