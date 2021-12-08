COVINGTON — At the final meeting of his tenure as county manager, Lloyd Kerr commended the loyalty and professionalism of the employees he has worked with over the past six years.
“These people, their dedication and they loyalty and their desire to be the best they can be, have allowed us to achieve quite a few things over the last six years,” said Kerr of the county employees. “Without them, none of this would have happened.”
In remarks at the Dec. 7 Board of Commissioners meeting, Kerr also recognized the commissioners who supported renewing his contract while omitting the three who opposed his continued employment.
Kerr outlined a long list of accomplishments the county has seen since 2016, chief among them being the achievement of a healthy cash reserve fund. In 2016, said Kerr, the county had cash reserves of around $3 million. Once the 2021 audit is completed, Kerr said the county’s cash reserve fund will total $39.8 million.
Other accomplishments Kerr noted included:
• Development of the county’s first strategic plan
• Reduction in the millage rate for the last three years in a row
• Paving of 11 miles of multi-use trails connecting three cities in the county
• Expansion of the Newton County Animal Services facility
• Expansion of the Newton County Senior Services facility and services
• Significant improvement in the county’s ISO rating
• Expansion of Newton Fire Services from seven full-time fire stations to 10 and from 44 full-time firefighters to 163
• Implementation of online requests for county services
• Implementation of cost-saving and labor-saving practices in Public Works
• Completion of $82 million in SPLOST projects
• Construction of a splashpad, skate park, and improvements to several county parks
• Improvements in cybersecurity
• Implementation of zero-based budgeting
Kerr directly addressed District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards, District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan and Chairman Marcello Banes, thanking them for their support.
To Edwards and Cowan he said, “I sincerely hope that you all continue here and find it in your wherewithal to continue to try to serve on this board. I think the board needs the balance and reason and logic that you bring to all the discussion and all the consideration that you bring to every decision.”
Kerr also thanked Banes for his leadership of the county.
“Chairman, you are a gentleman and a statesman,” he said, “and it’s been truly a pleasure and an honor to work with you. Most enjoyable about this job has been the opportunity you have given me to get to know you and to share your wisdom for Newton County. You are a great leader, and I think you have the best interest of Newton County at heart. I pray that you continue here, as well. I see a great future for you in local government as well as at the state level.”
At the conclusion of his comments Kerr received a standing ovation from the board as well as from citizens in attendance.
Kerr will leave his position at the end of the year after a vote in November to renew his contract failed 3-2. Commissioners who opposed the contract renewal are District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason, District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson.
Banes said Wednesday the county is looking for candidates for an interim county manager position while accepting applications to fill the job long-term.
“My first candidate (for the interim position) was Lloyd Kerr, but Lloyd decided he wasn’t going to apply for it, and I understand that completely,” said Banes. “There are a couple of candidates who have applied who have some experience … hopefully one of them can help us continue to move on while we search for a county manager.”
