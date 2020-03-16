COVINGTON — Starting Monday, March 16, the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia and Metro Atlanta have closed all operating clubs due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"To limit the risk of exposure of COVID-19, clubs in Greene, Morgan, Walton, Lamar and Newton County will be closed for one week beginning Monday," said CEO Bob Mackey. "During the closure, every club and vehicles will undergo a sanitized process to ensure we have taken precautionary measures to keep our youth, staff and facilities safe."
Families are encouraged to check the Newton County BGC Facebook page for updates.
On the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta website, administrators confirm that 20 clubs across the metro area, including the A.R. Gus Barksdale Club in Conyers, are closed.
BGCMA follows the operating schedules of county/district schools, reminding that if the school is closed, so is the club.
BGCMA ask parents if they have a sick child, to please keep them at home, requiring members to be fever free for 48 hours without medication before returning.
Preventative actions and additional resources for families can be found at www.bgcma.org/coronavirus/
