COVINGTON — As concerns about the spread of coronavirus grow, area EMA directors and public health officials continue to monitor the situation and make sure that their plans for addressing a potential emergency are updated and ready to put into action.
Rockdale County EMA Director Dan Morgan said Tuesday that the state’s Department of Public Health provides daily briefings and updates on new protocols or practices related to coronavirus. For instance, he said the briefing on Tuesday was related to polling places and precautions that should be taken as more and more people go to early voting locations. Those precautions should be familiar by now — frequent handwashing, wiping down frequently touched surfaces, cleaning of electronics, providing clean restroom facilities and an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and keeping ailing employees at home.
If there is a widespread outbreak, Newton County EMA Director Jody Nolan said the Department of Public Health and the Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health District already have Points of Dispensing — or PODs — in place to get medications, vaccinations or packets of information to large numbers of people efficiently and quickly.
Nolan said "closed" PODs are in place for certain defined groups of residents and their families — such as city and county government employees, public safety employees and others. He said other closed PODs may be set up by businesses, churches or other organizations for their employees and families at designated locations by contacting the Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health District.
Plans for “open” PODS are also in place, where the greater population can be addressed — either through a walk-in or drive-through situation — at a location that is designed to handle large numbers of people
Both Nolan and Morgan said the county EMAs regularly conduct POD exercises so they are ready in case of an emergency.
“We do practice these,” said Morgan. “They are not just for flu or coronavirus. The POD itself doesn’t change; it is what you are trying to combat that changes.”
Newton EMA is planning a POD training exercise on March 26. Morgan said a number of training exercises has been held in Rockdale in the past, including an exercise addressing a theoretrical anthrax outbreak.
As the EMAs and health organizations continue to monitor coronavirus, Nolan said people should take the initiative to prepare themselves, their families and their businesses for the possibility of a widespread outbreak. He said preparedness guidelines are the same as for other emergency situations and are available at ready.gov.
“There is reason for concern for us; this is the time for preparation,” he said.
