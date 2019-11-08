CONYERS — When the holiday season comes around, most non-profits have to switch into high gear in order to meet community needs.
Fortunately the Conyers bases non-profit, Boyz to Men Honor, is ahead of the game for their eighth annual Christmas Celebration.
For the past two years, BSMH have served over 300 families in need during holiday hardships.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, B2MH plan to serve at least 500 people or families providing a full meal with dessert, gifts, entertainment and of course a picture with Santa.
The community get-together will be held at the Rockdale Career Academy from 12-4 p.m.
Sponsorship, vendor applications and donations are encouraged and can be made at www.b2mh.com.
Boyz to Men Honor is non-profit founded by Gregory J. Vann in 2009. B2MH addresses the need for mentorship, guidance and life skills development for young males.
B2MH strives to utilize a holistic approach to youth development which emphasizes the four domains; spiritual, physical, intellectual and spiritual.