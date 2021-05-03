NAN.JPG

Shown, left to right, are Newton County Tax Commissioner Marcus Jordan, school board members Anderson Bailey and Eddie Johnson, Sheriff Ezell Brown and Deacon Archie Shepherd, president of NAN.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — Elected officials in Newton County have joined together in support of Newton County's National Action Network Scholarship Program.

Tax Commissioner Marcus Jordan recently congratulated NAN Chapter President Deacon Archie Shepherd and the membership for their tireless efforts in providing scholarships to high school and college students with tuition, fees, books and supplies to help low income individuals and families in Newton County.

The mission of NAN is to provide value to the community by helping vulnerable families and children access the resources and opportunities they need to build a better future.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.

