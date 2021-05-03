COVINGTON — Elected officials in Newton County have joined together in support of Newton County's National Action Network Scholarship Program.
Tax Commissioner Marcus Jordan recently congratulated NAN Chapter President Deacon Archie Shepherd and the membership for their tireless efforts in providing scholarships to high school and college students with tuition, fees, books and supplies to help low income individuals and families in Newton County.
The mission of NAN is to provide value to the community by helping vulnerable families and children access the resources and opportunities they need to build a better future.
